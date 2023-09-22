Hugh Jackman's Wolverine & Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Unite In Secret Wars Art
Since Marvel Studios' announcement in 2022, all eyes are looking toward the culmination of the Multiverse Saga in "Avengers: Secret Wars." The event film will likely be the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, establishing a new status quo moving forward while promising unbelievable team-ups.
In the comics, "Secret Wars" is the largest multiverse story within Marvel, with the 2015 event assembling heroes from across the many universes to fight for their homes on Battleworld. Although we don't know much about Marvel Studios' take on the story, it's likely to draw inspiration from the comics, bringing together heroes throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, hopefully, some from other movie universes. Two heroes at the top of most wishlists are Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), whose respective franchises helped launch the superhero genre.
Thankfully, fans don't have to wait for the release of "Secret Wars" to get an idea of what this legendary team-up could look like, as artist SPDRMNKYXXIII posted artwork of the iconic duo on Instagram. Jackman's older Wolverine once again suits up in his black and orange leather suit from 2000's "X-Men," while Maguire's Spidey is back in action in his iconic costume from the Sam Raimi trilogy. With the heroes standing back-to-back, it's clear they'll pose a challenge to whatever enemy "Secret Wars" throws at them, even if it's some of the MCU's beloved characters.
Secret Wars needs Jackman and Maguire
As if the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom wasn't already convinced, SPDRMNKYXXIII's art solidifies that Marvel Studios needs to prioritize the returns of Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire for "Avengers: Secret Wars." Not only are the two actors legends within the superhero genre, making their respective heroes fan favorites, but they're two powerhouses that will surely pull their weight when the fighting begins.
Regardless of who ends up being the big bad of "Secret Wars" — whether it's Kang, the Beyonder, Doctor Doom, or another villain — adding Jackman's Wolverine and Maguire's Spidey to the mix undoubtedly gives the heroes a massive boost in strength. The two have more experience than most superheroes on screen, which could directly play into helping the Avengers emerge victorious – not to mention the guaranteed billions of dollars their appearances would secure Marvel at the box office.
Thankfully, despite not knowing much about Marvel Studios' take on "Secret Wars," it wouldn't be much of a leap for the two actors to feature in the event movie. Jackman's Wolverine and Maguire's Spider-Man are already in the MCU, or at least they will be by the time the next "Avengers" outing hits theaters. Maguire's role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," unsurprisingly, proved to be a memorable moment, while Jackman's triumphant return to Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" quickly overshadowed the Merc with a Mouth's next adventure. Adding fuel to the fire, a "Secret Wars" rumor suggests the two characters will finally meet on screen.