Hugh Jackman's Wolverine & Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Unite In Secret Wars Art

Since Marvel Studios' announcement in 2022, all eyes are looking toward the culmination of the Multiverse Saga in "Avengers: Secret Wars." The event film will likely be the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, establishing a new status quo moving forward while promising unbelievable team-ups.

In the comics, "Secret Wars" is the largest multiverse story within Marvel, with the 2015 event assembling heroes from across the many universes to fight for their homes on Battleworld. Although we don't know much about Marvel Studios' take on the story, it's likely to draw inspiration from the comics, bringing together heroes throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, hopefully, some from other movie universes. Two heroes at the top of most wishlists are Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), whose respective franchises helped launch the superhero genre.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait for the release of "Secret Wars" to get an idea of what this legendary team-up could look like, as artist SPDRMNKYXXIII posted artwork of the iconic duo on Instagram. Jackman's older Wolverine once again suits up in his black and orange leather suit from 2000's "X-Men," while Maguire's Spidey is back in action in his iconic costume from the Sam Raimi trilogy. With the heroes standing back-to-back, it's clear they'll pose a challenge to whatever enemy "Secret Wars" throws at them, even if it's some of the MCU's beloved characters.