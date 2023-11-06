The Ending Of Priscilla Explained

Contains spoilers for "Priscilla"

Throughout movie history, certain subjects have caught Hollywood's and the public's interest so much so that not one but two films get made at around the same time. Take "Tombstone" and "Wyatt Earp," "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact," and "The Prestige" and "The Illusionist," just to mention a few. Recently, one such subject has been the complicated life of Elvis Presley. Yet coincidentally, neither film featuring the King is really about him. Baz Luhrman's 2022 biopic, "Elvis," was ostensibly a character study of the titular lead, played by Austin Butler in an Academy Award-nominated role, but its perspective was that of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a complicated figure in his own right. Sofia Coppola's 2023 film, "Priscilla," is a much different movie that takes the perspective of Elvis' young love interest, Priscilla Beaulieu nee Presley (Cailee Spaeny). Still, even in a more supporting capacity, Elvis (Jacob Elordi) is an enormous looming presence.

While "Elvis" is a rousing yet straightforward biopic, "Priscilla" is more of a mood piece. Significantly less happens in Coppola's film, but the result is no less impactful. By choosing to depict Elvis and Priscilla in what amounts to a collage of their most intimate moments, "Priscilla" might have more to say. It's matter-of-fact about the lives of its two lead characters, but it's thought-provoking in how it engages the viewer from there. Coppola's script, based on an autobiography by Priscilla herself and Sandra Harmon, is light on dialogue, but the film is heavy on beautifully composed images. The story invites (but really coerces) the audience to come to their own conclusions about the nature of the couple's unusual relationship. And it's got one of the most satisfying endings of any film this year. To understand why and what it all means, here's the ending of "Priscilla" explained.