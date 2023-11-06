Every Universal Pictures Movie Of 2023 So Far Ranked By Box Office

In the late 2000s, Universal Pictures was in a rut. One of the longest-running American movie studios had endured several box office duds and features with budgets that spiraled out of control. At the time, it seemed like this slump would last forever. Cut to the past few years, however, and Universal has become a box office heavyweight capable of cranking out $2.4 billion in a single year in North America alone. Even in the wake of the pandemic, the studio has secured two consecutive years with $1.5+ billion in domestic hauls. The latter of those two years — 2023 — has been an especially impressive stretch for the studio, thanks to Universal releasing some of its biggest movies in history.

In ranking all of Universal's 2023 titles from lowest to highest grossing at the domestic box office, one can see this studio is as capable of releasing a box office misfire as any other. However, the biggest moneymakers from Universal in 2023 demonstrate a willingness to embrace both fresh new properties and motion pictures for many different types of moviegoers. Plus, examining the various box office achievements of Universal Pictures in 2023 makes its days of being in financial decline seem like even more of a distant memory.