Marvel Producer Explains Why Loki Is Key To The Multiverse Saga

As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) continues his time-traveling adventures on Disney+, it's abundantly clear that he's much more important to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than ever before, becoming one of the few consistencies pushing forward the Multiverse Saga's story.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, "Loki" co-executive producer Kevin Wright commented on the god of mischief becoming a throughline for the MCU's multiverse story. "He's become that," Wright admitted, pointing out that, even before the Multiverse Saga, Loki's choices had a massive influence on the early phases of the MCU. "Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in 'Avengers.' So all of that plays out, and as we were developing [Loki], we were kind of like, 'Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.'"

If Wright's words are anything to go off of, Loki could play a significant role in causing the ensuing conflicts of "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," mimicking how his actions affected the Infinity Saga. However, this time around, he may not be alone, as Wright deflects toward the multiverse-unleashing Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the interview, alluding that maybe two Lokis are the keys to the Multiverse Saga.