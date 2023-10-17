Marvel Producer Explains Why Loki Is Key To The Multiverse Saga
As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) continues his time-traveling adventures on Disney+, it's abundantly clear that he's much more important to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than ever before, becoming one of the few consistencies pushing forward the Multiverse Saga's story.
In an interview with Comicbook.com, "Loki" co-executive producer Kevin Wright commented on the god of mischief becoming a throughline for the MCU's multiverse story. "He's become that," Wright admitted, pointing out that, even before the Multiverse Saga, Loki's choices had a massive influence on the early phases of the MCU. "Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in 'Avengers.' So all of that plays out, and as we were developing [Loki], we were kind of like, 'Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.'"
If Wright's words are anything to go off of, Loki could play a significant role in causing the ensuing conflicts of "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," mimicking how his actions affected the Infinity Saga. However, this time around, he may not be alone, as Wright deflects toward the multiverse-unleashing Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the interview, alluding that maybe two Lokis are the keys to the Multiverse Saga.
Tom Hiddleston loves how Loki developed the character
As is more than evident with each performance, Tom Hiddleston genuinely loves bringing Loki to life in the MCU, telling the Los Angeles Times that he's enjoyed each outing as the god of mischief, no matter who's running things behind the camera. However, even he was in awe of the character development Loki underwent in his self-titled Disney+ series.
"If you take away everything that the character knows and understands, what remains?" Hiddleston questioned in an interview with the LA Times, pointing out a specific scene in "Loki" Season 1 as the character's turning point. "This idea of him undergoing an almost psychoanalytical interrogation with the TVA's Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, and being confronted with repetitive patterns of destructive behavior, which only resulted in loss and loneliness, I found to be extremely exciting."
While Hiddleston will seemingly never turn down a Loki appearance, it surely adds even more excitement to his recurring role now that he's one of the most important characters in the MCU. With his return in the Multiverse Saga, Loki's development has only continued its trend of excellence, making him the throughline of the saga without sacrificing any of the character depth that attracts fans and Hiddleston to the character.