The Truth Behind Matthew Perry's Friendship With Bruce Willis

Matthew Perry made a lot of friends in show business during his 44-year career and one of those individuals was Bruce Willis. The actors appeared in three films together in the early aughts: "The Kid," "The Whole Nine Yards," and that film's sequel, "The Whole Ten Yards."

Willis has not shared any personal memories of his friendship with Perry because he is dealing with his own health problems: In March 2022, his family announced his retirement from acting, sharing that he had been diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, they shared that his disease had progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

Perry's celebrity friends are using his death as an opportunity to pay tribute to the actor as a performer and person, and among the people who have posted memorials are Willis' daughter Rumer, and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, who shared a clip on her IG story of Willis and Perry promoting "The Whole Ten Yards." In the video, Willis explains that his and Perry's on-screen chemistry stems from their friendship. Perry adds, "We enjoy making each other laugh and having a good time and hopefully, people will enjoy watching that."

On her Instagram stories (via People), Rumer Willis wrote that she was so sad to hear about Perry's passing, saying that when her father and the "Friends" mainstay were starring in "The Whole Nine Yards" and its sequel, "he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much."