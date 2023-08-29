The Truth Of Bob Barker No One Ever Told You

With a career spanning decades, Bob Barker was the face of game shows on television. His unique blend of dashing charm, sparkling wit, and effortless charisma resonated with audiences across generations. While many recognize him as the host of the long-running game show "The Price Is Right," there is so much more to him than calling down audience members and playing delightful games for big prizes.

Born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, Barker was already in his mid-50s when he began hosting "The Price is Right." Audiences loved his big smile and friendly demeanor, but it was the enthusiastic "come on down!" that helped make him a fan-favorite on weekday mornings, and a veritable pillar of households around the world.

Yet, Barker's influence went far beyond his game show glitz and prize-giving glamor. A fierce advocate for animal rights, his passionate plea to control the pet population and curb euthanization ended each installment of "The Price is Right." With Barker's death in 2023, he's left behind a towering legacy. Yet while you may know him for his biggest role on daytime TV, there are tons of lesser-known facts about him that are worth digging into. So come on down, because this is the truth about Bob Barker that no one ever told you.