Matthew Perry's Last Interviews Were Pensive And Brave

People around the world were shocked and heartbroken to learn that "Friends" star Matthew Perry had died at the age of 54 on Saturday, October 28. In the days since, social media has been flooded with touching tributes to Perry, some of which have been written by his colleagues and those who knew him, others of which have been written simply by fans of his work. What's been truly incredible, though, is that Perry's iconic performance as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, "Friends," hasn't been the main focus of many of the tributes to him.

Instead, many have gone out of their way to acknowledge his real-life struggles with addiction and honor how candidly he spoke about his life in his final years. People have partly been able to do so because of the interviews that Perry gave during the 2022 press tour for his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." While promoting that book, Perry spoke with astonishing frankness and bravery about his difficult journey toward sobriety, reflecting on the ups and downs of his life and offering advice to anyone else who might have ever felt lost or hopeless.

In an interview with People, Perry beautifully explained why he hoped to use his sobriety as an avenue to help anyone who might be struggling with the same issues he did. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down," he said. "The main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

Based on many of the tributes that have been written about him, it seems safe to say he was right.