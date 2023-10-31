Matthew Perry's Last Interviews Were Pensive And Brave
People around the world were shocked and heartbroken to learn that "Friends" star Matthew Perry had died at the age of 54 on Saturday, October 28. In the days since, social media has been flooded with touching tributes to Perry, some of which have been written by his colleagues and those who knew him, others of which have been written simply by fans of his work. What's been truly incredible, though, is that Perry's iconic performance as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, "Friends," hasn't been the main focus of many of the tributes to him.
Instead, many have gone out of their way to acknowledge his real-life struggles with addiction and honor how candidly he spoke about his life in his final years. People have partly been able to do so because of the interviews that Perry gave during the 2022 press tour for his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." While promoting that book, Perry spoke with astonishing frankness and bravery about his difficult journey toward sobriety, reflecting on the ups and downs of his life and offering advice to anyone else who might have ever felt lost or hopeless.
In an interview with People, Perry beautifully explained why he hoped to use his sobriety as an avenue to help anyone who might be struggling with the same issues he did. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down," he said. "The main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
Based on many of the tributes that have been written about him, it seems safe to say he was right.
Matthew Perry wasn't afraid to be open and honest about his life
Matthew Perry's press tour for "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" was defined by the actor's unflinching honesty. In the same interview with People, for instance, he revealed that he'd had 14 surgeries on his stomach due to his years of drug addiction, which he said left him with numerous scars. "That's a lot of reminders to stay sober," he observed. "All I have to do is look down." The moving, contemplative candor of that statement was present in many of the final public comments that Perry made prior to his death.
During an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher," Perry further reflected on his life, noting, "Reality is an acquired taste. That's what I believe, and I have had a great deal of problems acquiring it." The actor brought not only real frankness to his later years but also a level of hard-fought wisdom that made the weight of his struggles just as apparent as the impressiveness of his personal victories. Furthermore, he made it clear that he didn't write his memoir solely for himself, but also for anyone he thought could benefit from what he had to say.
"I want people to understand that they're not alone," Perry confessed in an Instagram video he made in conjunction with the release of his memoir. "There's a famous line that people don't change. I happen to know that people do change and I see that every day." In other, separate interviews, the actor revealed that he'd realized in his older years that he didn't want his performance as Chandler Bing, while beloved by many, to be the best thing he'd done in his life. He also didn't want anyone else to see it that way.
Matthew Perry didn't see Friends as his greatest achievement
It takes real courage for someone as well-known as Perry to be as frank about his personal struggles as the actor was in many of his last interviews. The former "Friends" star even went so far as to admit that he'd come to view his personal highs more fondly than any of his professional accomplishments. He didn't expect that to ever be the case, either. "I wanted to be famous [when] I was 23 years old, and I said, 'God, you can do anything you want to me, just please make me famous,'" he recalled during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
"About three weeks later, I got 'Friends,' but God did not forget the other part [of that prayer]," he continued. "That's how I realized that the outside stuff doesn't really matter. Being famous doesn't really matter." In the wake of that realization, Perry revealed that he didn't want anyone to remember him best as an actor, but as a survivor and ally to others who have struggled with addiction.
"The best thing about me bar none is, if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say, 'Yes,' and follow up and do it," he said during a "Q with Tom Power" conversation in November 2022. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned."
Fortunately, it seems like Perry may have built exactly the legacy for himself that he wanted.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).