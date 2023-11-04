The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Cast As Wonder Woman Villain In James Gunn's DCU (Report)

Although Henry Cavill won't be returning as Superman, his former co-star from "The Witcher," Anya Chalotra, has landed a role in James Gunn's new DC Universe.

It seems that the actor has signed on for Gunn's animated series "Creature Commandos." According to an update to her cover letter on the casting website Spotlight (pointed out by @bestofanyac on X, formerly known as Twitter), she'll play Circe, a villain associated with Wonder Woman in the comics. Chalotra is a breakout star from "The Witcher," playing Yennefer of Vengerberg in all three seasons so far of the Netflix fantasy series.

Chalotra joins the already stacked cast of "Creature Commandos," which includes Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, and Viola Davis, and focuses on Amanda Waller (Davis) assembling a team of monsters. As the show kicks off DC's new on-screen universe, Gunn plans for his cast to play both animated and live-action versions of their characters. This means we could see Chalotra suit up against Wonder Woman in live-action. Another option would be an appearance in "Paradise Lost," a DCU TV series focusing on the island of Themyscira.

With Circe joining "Creature Commandos," Gunn holds true to his plans to give lesser-known DC characters the spotlight. Many may not be familiar with DC's enchantress, so let's take a closer look at the character.