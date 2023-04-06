James Gunn Wants To Give Lesser-Known DC Characters The Spotlight In The DCU

Fans of DC Comics got a glimpse of what the future of DC film will look like earlier in 2023. Some projects are to be expected, like a new "Superman" movie and another interpretation of Batman, this time teamed up with his son, Damian Wayne. Others are a bit more out of left field, like an adaptation of "The Authority." However, moving forward, it's possible Gunn and his co-DC Head Peter Safran will look toward lesser-known characters to fill out the film slate.

Gunn recently spoke to Variety about the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. and the future of DC under the studio. He admitted his desire to bring greater diversity and newer stories to audiences, mentioning, "We think there's a lot of potential in some of these lesser-known characters to be the stars of the DC of the future." He didn't elaborate, so there's no clue of who some of these lesser-known characters might be, but it's exciting news for fans who may be tired of seeing the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight all the time.

It's a strategy that worked well for Marvel, as it kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008's "Iron Man." It was an essential move to build up these other characters as the rights for Spider-Man and the X-Men were tied up at other studios. It's possible DC could see similar success breaking out of its comfort zone.