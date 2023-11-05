They Follow Cast, Director, Writer, And More Details

It's been nearly a decade since David Robert Mitchell's indie film "It Follows" sent ripples through the horror community. Like many of the best offerings in the genre, the creepy thriller draws parallels between the supernatural force at the heart of the film and a common real-life fear — sexually transmitted diseases.

In "It Follows," "The Ring" meets "Kids," as teens sleep with one another only to find that each time they do, an entity is passed between them, and they are doomed unless they then pass it on to someone else. The film also pulls from other horror classics like "Friday the 13th," "Halloween," and "The Thing" with the ploddingly slow, yet unrelenting pace of its villain and its ability to take on just about any form.

While many fans of the movie may have long given up on an "It Follows" sequel, there is finally one on the way, according to Variety. Furthermore, the good news keeps on coming, with both the writer-director of the movie and its central star set to return. Though we may not know everything about the upcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed horror film, there's plenty for us to dig into, as well.