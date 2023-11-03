Charlie Cox's Daredevil Returns In Marvel's Echo Trailer - But You Likely Missed It

It's a good day to be a Marvel fan. After a thrilling penultimate episode of "Loki" Season 2, Marvel Studios kept the gifts coming with the release of the "Echo" trailer. The Disney+ series delivers a dark and gritty look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it explores the complicated relationship between Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). However, it's hard to include the Kingpin without his fan-favorite archenemy, and the trailer gives a quick glimpse at Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in action.

Toward the end of the trailer, we see Daredevil performing some of his iconic acrobatics as he fights a mysterious foe. While not the clearest look, his enemy could likely be Echo, as fans don't expect the heroes to get off to the best start. Also, Daredevil is seemingly back in his iconic red costume, as opposed to the gold-and-red suit he donned in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed last July that Cox and D'Onofrio would return to their Marvel roles for "Echo," but the trailer delivers our first look at both in action. While Kingpin will likely be a significant player in "Echo," the size of Daredevil's role in the Disney+ series remains a mystery. However, given their comic book relationship, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Devil of Hell's Kitchen stick around for a while.