Charlie Cox's Daredevil Returns In Marvel's Echo Trailer - But You Likely Missed It
It's a good day to be a Marvel fan. After a thrilling penultimate episode of "Loki" Season 2, Marvel Studios kept the gifts coming with the release of the "Echo" trailer. The Disney+ series delivers a dark and gritty look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it explores the complicated relationship between Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). However, it's hard to include the Kingpin without his fan-favorite archenemy, and the trailer gives a quick glimpse at Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in action.
Toward the end of the trailer, we see Daredevil performing some of his iconic acrobatics as he fights a mysterious foe. While not the clearest look, his enemy could likely be Echo, as fans don't expect the heroes to get off to the best start. Also, Daredevil is seemingly back in his iconic red costume, as opposed to the gold-and-red suit he donned in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed last July that Cox and D'Onofrio would return to their Marvel roles for "Echo," but the trailer delivers our first look at both in action. While Kingpin will likely be a significant player in "Echo," the size of Daredevil's role in the Disney+ series remains a mystery. However, given their comic book relationship, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Devil of Hell's Kitchen stick around for a while.
Echo and Daredevil's comic relationship explained
Echo and Daredevil's relationship dates back to the Native American hero's Marvel Comics debut. In 1999, David Mack and Joe Quesada introduced Echo in "Daredevil" #9 as a character whose photographic reflexes allow her to become a world-renowned concert pianist and expert fighter.
Kingpin convinces Echo that Daredevil played a role in her father's death. While she hunts The Devil of Hell's Kitchen, she meets Matt Murdock, not knowing the two are the same person. It doesn't take long for Echo and Matt to fall in love, making the revelation that he's Daredevil all the more awkward. In fact, Echo nearly kills Daredevil before learning his identity and Kingpin's deception about her father's death. Although Echo and Daredevil's romantic relationship doesn't last, her connection to the hero opens the door for more super-heroic opportunities. Most notably, Daredevil recommends Echo to Captain America for Avengers membership. Later, she joins the New Avengers.
When audiences catch up with Echo in her Disney+ series, the hero has already learned about Kingpin's lies, without Matt Murdock to clear things up. However, assuming Daredevil is fighting Echo in his brief appearance in the trailer, Marvel Studios could still have the two heroes start on the wrong foot before becoming allies. While it wouldn't be a direct adaptation of the comics, it could be close enough to please fans. And who knows? Since this version of Daredevil isn't tied down yet, there could be some romance in the mix as well.