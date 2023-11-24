Why General Kregg In Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 Sounds So Familiar

That's that, then. We've reached the halfway mark of "Invincible" Season 2, continuing the tradition of parting ways with Mark Grayson (Steve Yuen) while he's hanging on for dear life, coughing his teeth up like hotel lobby mints. With it, the father's sins have fallen upon the son, with Nolan (J.K. Simmons) being towed away by the empire he tried to abandon, and his task of taking over Earth now passed onto Mark. The standout Viltrumite, General Kregg, sure did sound familiar, though, right? Well, that's because if you've dipped your toe in any form of popular culture in the past decade or two, you'll have no doubt picked up on the unmistakable rasp of the legendary Clancy Brown.

Adding to the cast list of perfect picks that "Invincible" is already crammed with, Clancy Brown has had a career riddled with notable roles both in front of the camera and in the recording booth. Besides playing Captain Byron Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption" and the Kurgan in the cult classic, "Highlander," he's also built an incredible body of vocal work by breathing life into already iconic characters or helping them reach such a status thanks to his performances. Given Kregg's presence in the "Invincible" story, there's a possibility he could do the same here, given that he already spent some time in this world as a totally different character.