Everything To Know About Mini Materials From Shark Tank

There are plenty of companies in the world that make building materials like cinder blocks, red bricks, pieces of plywood, and so on and so forth. But what about really, really tiny versions of those same items? Luckily for anyone in the market for teeny-tiny fire pit stones and credenzas, Mini Materials is out there creating just that.

A company that makes miniature construction materials, Mini Materials has been around for a little while now, and on October 3, they're set to show up on "Shark Tank" and see if any of the Sharks want to put their money behind the concept. Will Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, or Lori Greiner find themselves charmed by Mini Materials? That remains to be seen, but for now, here's everything you need to know about this company that crafts the cutest construction materials you've ever seen in your life.