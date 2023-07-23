Ross And Rachel's Best Moment On Friends Still Hits All The Feels To This Day

Over its 10-season run, "Friends" features a recurring storyline about the relationship between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). As a teen, the high school cheerleader wanted nothing to do with the nerdy, dinosaur-loving big brother of her bestie Monica (Courteney Cox), but that all changes when the gang is in their mid-20s. Ross and Rachel's back-and-forth romantic relationship includes a "break" and a baby, but by the time the show's final season rolls around, it seems it's over for good.

In the 2004 finale episode "The Last One," Rachel is set to move to Paris for a new job, but at the last minute, Ross realizes he still loves her and hunts her down at the airport. Rachel still gets on the plane, but when a devastated Ross gets home, there's a voicemail from her in which she tells him she still loves him too. Rachel is heard arguing with airline staff about letting her off the plane when the voicemail cuts off. "Did she get off the plane?" Ross screams at the answering machine before turning around to see Rachel in his doorway. "I got off the plane," she says. The feel-good scene ends with the longtime loves kissing — and back together for good.

It's the happy ending everyone wanted, including Aniston. In a 2019 interview on "The Today Show," the "Friends" star was asked if she thinks Ross and Rachel are still together today, and she replied, "Absolutely."