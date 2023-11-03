Who Is The Coach In The Mean Girls Wal-Mart Commercial?

With Halloween already behind us, retail chains are setting their sights on one of the biggest sale days of the year, Black Friday. Walmart is one of the first big boxers to drop an ad celebrating the deals to come, with the retail giant reuniting members of the "Mean Girls" cast for the occasion. They include primary players Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, with "Mean Girls" scene stealers Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra turning up for cameos. While those faces will be familiar to fans, many will surely also recognize the woman standing in as the North Shore High coach, as she's played by none other than Missy Elliott.

Elliott is, of course, not an actor by trade, with the star instead making a name for herself on the hip-hop and R&B scenes of the 1990s and 2000s. After penning hits for Aaliyah and MC Lyte, Elliott charted a path to solo stardom, and with ear-wormy hits like "The Rain," "One Minute Man," and "Get Your Freak On," Elliott became one of the biggest hip-hop acts of the era.

She was not, however, a member of the original "Mean Girls" cast, which begs the question of how Elliott fits into the equation here. The answer is pretty simple in that Elliott's 2003 hit "Pass That Dutch" was featured prominently on the "Mean Girls" soundtrack. So even if Elliott wasn't in "Mean Girls," she still sort of was. And yes, that track can be heard backing the ad here too.