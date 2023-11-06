Loki Theory: Mobius' Name Leak Is A Scary Marvel Easter Egg (And Bad News For Thor)

Since Marvel fans first learned of Mobius' (Owen Wilson) devoted love of jet skis, it was almost a guarantee we would one day see the TVA agent united with one. As one of the many variants in Disney+'s "Loki," Mobius once had a life of his own on a timeline before he was put to work protecting The Sacred Timeline. But Mobius deserves to see his love of jet skis realized, and it seems that may be the case at some point in Season 2.

Per inside source @thescarletjoker, Funko is rumored to release a figure featuring Mobius riding his coveted water vehicle. That isn't the only intriguing update, however. The figure with Wilson's likeness also happens to be labeled "Don On Jet Ski Ride." This revelation has thrown fans into a tailspin, theorizing if Mobius' long-lost identity could be none other than Donald Blake.

While fans know Blake from an easter egg featured in 2011's "Thor," the character has a much darker story in Thor comic history. Blake is a human identity that Odin creates for his pompous son to set him on a path to be worthy of his title. Thor becomes Donald Blake and is forced to live as a human for some time. Once he rids himself of the identity, however, it turns out that Blake is alive and trapped in limbo. MCU may put a spin on this story for "Loki."