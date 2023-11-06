Loki Theory: Mobius' Name Leak Is A Scary Marvel Easter Egg (And Bad News For Thor)
Since Marvel fans first learned of Mobius' (Owen Wilson) devoted love of jet skis, it was almost a guarantee we would one day see the TVA agent united with one. As one of the many variants in Disney+'s "Loki," Mobius once had a life of his own on a timeline before he was put to work protecting The Sacred Timeline. But Mobius deserves to see his love of jet skis realized, and it seems that may be the case at some point in Season 2.
Per inside source @thescarletjoker, Funko is rumored to release a figure featuring Mobius riding his coveted water vehicle. That isn't the only intriguing update, however. The figure with Wilson's likeness also happens to be labeled "Don On Jet Ski Ride." This revelation has thrown fans into a tailspin, theorizing if Mobius' long-lost identity could be none other than Donald Blake.
While fans know Blake from an easter egg featured in 2011's "Thor," the character has a much darker story in Thor comic history. Blake is a human identity that Odin creates for his pompous son to set him on a path to be worthy of his title. Thor becomes Donald Blake and is forced to live as a human for some time. Once he rids himself of the identity, however, it turns out that Blake is alive and trapped in limbo. MCU may put a spin on this story for "Loki."
Things are not looking great for the House of Odin
In a brief scene in "Thor," Donald Blake is the name of one of Jane's (Natalie Portman) ex-boyfriends. When giving Thor some clothes to wear, he finds a name tag of a doctor Jane used to date — Donald Blake M.D. But in the comics, the plight of Blake is far more harrowing. After discovering that he was only created to teach Thor a lesson, he seeks revenge on the family of Odin. He commences on a quest for blood, only to be stopped by one person — Loki.
Sound familiar? Both Blake and Mobius struggle with a similar crisis of consciousness. Though Mobius insists that his life is with the TVA, he has already shown signs of cracking. Mobius could very well take a dark turn in the future after failing to cope with losing his former life. Could he also snap and go on some bloody rampage? If so, this would have consequences for the Asgardians. Mobius is perhaps the only person that Loki calls a true friend, and his trust and companionship would be a devastating loss. This plot twist would also have ramifications for Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who has been featured in Season 2 to an extent. His image is depicted in the form of a wood carving when Loki and Mobius go to the World's Fair in Chicago.
Could this be foreshadowing Mobius' dark designs on the Norse deities? Only time will tell.