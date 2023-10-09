What Are Marvel Variants & How Are They Reshaping The MCU In Loki Season 2?

These days, "Marvel Cinematic Universe" is kind of a misnomer. It really should be renamed "Marvel Cinematic Multiverse" because the ever-expanding superhero franchise is diving headfirst, and with rigorous abandon, into the concept of infinite concurrent realities. There's the "main reality," in which the primary events of the MCU take place and which the Time Variance Authority refers to as the Sacred Timeline, but there's also, well, everything else. The TVA calls these alternate realities branching timelines, and they're populated by individuals whom the TVA labels variants.

Variants are individuals who, for whatever reason, exist in a reality where events did not unfold as the Sacred Timeline dictates. Consider how Loki (Tom Hiddleston) becomes a variant in his Disney+ original series: By escaping Asgardian imprisonment for his role in the Battle of New York when the Avengers meddle with time in "Avengers: Endgame," he creates a Nexus Event — a point of notable change to the Sacred Timeline.

In "Loki" Season 2, the TVA is reeling from the revelation that every single one of its members is a memory-wiped and brainwashed variant plucked from somewhere in the Multiverse — it's a lot more difficult to commit genocide when your criteria technically require your own death. And with more branching timelines permitted to exist, the MCU can literally grow forever in literally every direction.