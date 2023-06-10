Thor's Darkest Story Could Be A Terrifying Marvel Horror Film (If Disney Has The Guts)
Although Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has transformed into perhaps the most comical hero in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to director Taika Waititi (who famously gave the brooding Norse god a character overhaul in "Thor: Ragnarok"), his comic book counterpart has actually endured some of the darkest stories in all of Marvel Comics. One of Thor's most disturbing storylines actually came in the ongoing run of Thor Vol. 6 (2020-present) and centered around his longtime alter ego of Dr. Donald Blake.
Longtime comic book fans will know that Blake is actually a real human being that Odin had created to serve as a host body for Thor during his exile. During the events of "Shattered Heroes," he becomes a separate entity from Thor following the latter's temporary death. Distraught by his new existence, Donald Blake was sent to a fictional dreamscape to live in "paradise" and be swapped with the God of Thunder whenever Thor needed an alter ego. Unfortunately, Thor doesn't switch places with Blake that often, and Blake's extended stay in this dreamworld has disastrous effects on his mental state.
When the Midgard Serpent, Jormungand, enters the dream and reveals that Blake's idyllic life is all fake, Blake is driven insane and goes on a bloody rampage, massacring the simulated people within his dream and vowing to take revenge on Thor and all members of his family. Blake's transformation from mild-mannered doctor to bloodthirsty serial killer is one of the darkest stories in Marvel Comics history, and one which is ripe for adaptation as a horror film if Disney and Marvel have the guts to make it.
Donald Blake's story blends horror with superhero action
Donald Blake's imprisonment in the dreamscape and subsequent descent into madness is something that seems all too familiar in the horror genre, especially the slasher-esque manner in which he rampages through his idyllic neighborhood. It's safe to say that the bloody saga of Donald Blake would make for a compelling horror story all on its own, but the addition of superpowers and Marvel Comics' immense cast of characters certainly doesn't hurt.
Blake's gruesome reign of terror continues into the real world when Thor swaps places with him in an attempt to fix Mjolnir, not knowing what kind of a monster Blake has become. The Midgard Serpent's power and Blake's own control over the Odinforce (since he is still a construct of Odin) allow him to easily defeat Sif and Beta Ray Bill, banishing them to the Dimension Blood before setting out on a vengeful crusade to murder every person who had taken on the mantle of "Thor." He starts with Roger "Red" Norvell, murdering him and mutilating his corpse to send a message.
Blake is defeated before he can murder any others who have wielded Thor's power when an alliance of Valkyrie, Doctor Strange, and Thor himself descended on him and beat him in battle, concluding this horror story with a blockbuster superhero battle.
Blake's story could be adapted through What If...?
Aside from an Easter egg in the first "Thor" film, Donald Blake has no current presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On top of that, his kills in the comics are far more violent and bloody than most of what we see in Marvel's comics and films. However, if this story were to somehow be taken off the pages and adapted, it's worth noting that the MCU has been known to blend horror and superhero action in recent years.
Notable examples include "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) brutally executes the Illuminati and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) later possesses a rotting corpse, the "What If...?" episode "What If... Zombies?!," and the Disney+ original "Werewolf By Night." Each of these projects presents a much more experimental, more horror-focused take on the classic superhero genre, and despite his excessive violence Donald Blake doesn't seem too out of place among these stories. Although he certainly would be toned down for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Donald Blake's rampage could absolutely be adapted through a "What If...? storyline that has no impact on the greater MCU canon, perhaps a "What If... Thor had a secret identity?"
While it certainly wouldn't be impossible for Donald Blake's terrifying and compelling storyline to be adapted into some format, it's worth noting Blake's comic book story is still ongoing. In fact, the comics have even doubled down on the horror parallels within his story by introducing him to a symbiote, transforming him into the monstrous Serpent and likely setting him up for another vicious rampage in the near future.