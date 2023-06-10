Thor's Darkest Story Could Be A Terrifying Marvel Horror Film (If Disney Has The Guts)

Although Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has transformed into perhaps the most comical hero in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to director Taika Waititi (who famously gave the brooding Norse god a character overhaul in "Thor: Ragnarok"), his comic book counterpart has actually endured some of the darkest stories in all of Marvel Comics. One of Thor's most disturbing storylines actually came in the ongoing run of Thor Vol. 6 (2020-present) and centered around his longtime alter ego of Dr. Donald Blake.

Longtime comic book fans will know that Blake is actually a real human being that Odin had created to serve as a host body for Thor during his exile. During the events of "Shattered Heroes," he becomes a separate entity from Thor following the latter's temporary death. Distraught by his new existence, Donald Blake was sent to a fictional dreamscape to live in "paradise" and be swapped with the God of Thunder whenever Thor needed an alter ego. Unfortunately, Thor doesn't switch places with Blake that often, and Blake's extended stay in this dreamworld has disastrous effects on his mental state.

When the Midgard Serpent, Jormungand, enters the dream and reveals that Blake's idyllic life is all fake, Blake is driven insane and goes on a bloody rampage, massacring the simulated people within his dream and vowing to take revenge on Thor and all members of his family. Blake's transformation from mild-mannered doctor to bloodthirsty serial killer is one of the darkest stories in Marvel Comics history, and one which is ripe for adaptation as a horror film if Disney and Marvel have the guts to make it.