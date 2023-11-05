Clint Eastwood's Perfect Batman Movie - And Why It Was Never Made

In a perfect world, Clint Eastwood would have been Batman.

Ever since Batman's first cinematic appearance in the '60s, audiences around the world have been fascinated by the ever-evolving Caped Crusader. Since the early days of Adam West's goofy but sentimental take on the Dark Knight, viewers have been treated to several big-screen incarnations over the decades. From Micheal Keaton to Christian Bale to Robert Pattinson, each version takes things in a drastically different direction.

What audiences haven't gotten, however, is a truly grizzled and bitter Bruce Wayne. And if things had gone as planned, silver screen icon Clint Eastwood would have been Batman. While appearing on Kevin Smith's "Fatman on Batman" podcast (via Collider), "Batman Beyond" co-creator Paul Dini revealed that Eastwood was going to be approached for the role. A veteran of the big screen, Eastwood is a living legend who rose to prominence as the Man With No Name in the iconic Dollars Trilogy. Eastwood has since populated a number of memorable roles and is now one of Hollywood's most notable directors, having helmed "Gran Torino," "American Sniper," and the genre-defining Western, "Unforgiven."

Approaching Eastwood to star as Bruce Wayne for a "Batman Beyond" picture makes sense, considering that version of the character is jaded, exhausted, and scowling 90% of the time. Warner Bros. has always tried its darndest to make a cinematic adaptation of the "Batman Beyond" series, but the stars have never aligned.