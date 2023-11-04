Marvel's Final Superhero Might Be The Strongest Ever

Like Marvel Comics' past yearly "Timeless" one-shots, which have introduced Miracleman to the Marvel Universe and set up Kang the Conqueror's fight with the Twilight Court, which is unfolding in the current "Avengers" run (by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit), the upcoming comic offers a glimpse into the future Marvel Universe and sets up the next wave of the publisher's storytelling initiatives. However, Marvel hasn't teased anything yet regarding other stories besides the central Power Man story.

Check out the main cover art for "Timeless" #1 by Kael Ngu, showcasing Power Man's glowing fist with Immortal Moon Knight in the backdrop. The text solicit for the issue follows.

Marvel Comics/Kael Ngu

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved? PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories!

The new Power Man and Immortal Moon Knight officially make their Marvel Comics debut in "Timeless" #1, which arrives at comic book shops and online retailers on December 27, 2023.