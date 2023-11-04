Marvel's Final Superhero Might Be The Strongest Ever
Marvel Comics is introducing one of its most powerful characters ever with a new Power Man, a hero who wields the combined powers of the Hulk, Sentry, and Iron Fist. In the upcoming "Timeless" #1 (by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Jaunn Cabal), Power Man (a moniker used in the past by several heroes, with Luke Cage being the first) will face off against the Immortal Moon Knight in an epic battle at the end of time.
The new Power Man's abilities come from three powerhouse heroes; they include those of the Sentry, who has the power of a million exploding suns, the immense strength of the Hulk, and the chi-powered punch of Iron Fist. Each ability is powerful by itself, but collectively, they place the new hero among Marvel's strongest characters to date. Power Man will fight to save a Marvel Universe in peril at the hands of a machine looking to control everyone and everything left standing.
Power Man is powerful, but faces a great opponent
Power Man is the final hero remaining in the future during "Timeless" #1, where he will take on the Immortal Moon Knight, a machine created by StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon. This new Power Man appears to be well-equipped to deal with the villain, with Marvel.com sharing that he's got the combined powers of Sentry, the Hulk, and Iron Fist — three of Marvel's most powerful heroes. However, his abilities aren't stable, meaning Power Man will need to find a way to harness them if he wants to stop Immortal Moon Knight from killing him and erasing the Marvel Universe's final hero. The character design pages from "Timeless" artist Juann Cabal (seen below) showcase Power Man wearing a long yellow cape attached to a chain in what would be a homage to Luke Cage's debut costume, with black waist-high pants and gauntlets covering his wrists.
Immortal Moon Knight is a robotic version of the hero, taking the original character's iconic all-white look while adding an Iron Man-like twist. The immortal foe also features an eye embedded in his chest that looks like Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto, though it's currently unknown whether it's that artifact or something that merely resembles it. On a pure power level, thanks to StarkTech, Eternals tech, and his moon-based abilities, the villain is likely the strongest alternate version of Moon Knight Marvel has ever introduced. Immortal Moon Knight's sinister machinations — including controlling Earth — make him much more dangerous than his heroic counterpart. In short, Power Man is in for a tough battle to ensure the age of heroes continues and his opponent doesn't gain control of reality itself.
Timeless sets up future Marvel stories
Like Marvel Comics' past yearly "Timeless" one-shots, which have introduced Miracleman to the Marvel Universe and set up Kang the Conqueror's fight with the Twilight Court, which is unfolding in the current "Avengers" run (by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit), the upcoming comic offers a glimpse into the future Marvel Universe and sets up the next wave of the publisher's storytelling initiatives. However, Marvel hasn't teased anything yet regarding other stories besides the central Power Man story.
Check out the main cover art for "Timeless" #1 by Kael Ngu, showcasing Power Man's glowing fist with Immortal Moon Knight in the backdrop. The text solicit for the issue follows.
In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved? PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories!
The new Power Man and Immortal Moon Knight officially make their Marvel Comics debut in "Timeless" #1, which arrives at comic book shops and online retailers on December 27, 2023.