Former Blade Movie Writer Debunks Head-Scratching Marvel Script Rumor
It's been a big week for Marvel Studios, but not in the usual way. From hiring a "Logan" writer to fix "Blade" to resurrecting two major characters for a new "Avengers" movie, a Variety report tried to shed light on the problems plaguing the studio. The information on "Blade" suggested that in one version of the script, the vampire hunter's debut was a female-driven story instead of focusing on the titular hero. However, the report may not be as accurate as most assumed, according to one source previously attached to "Blade."
Michael Starrbury, one of the many writers Marvel hired for the film, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to debunk Variety's report (he seemingly deleted his account afterward, as his profile no longer exists). "I worked on a draft of this before the strike," he tweeted. "Never saw a version where Blade was the 4th lead or it was a 'narrative led by women and filled with life lessons' but I suppose a lot could have happened since I had anything to do with it. He was in 99% of the scripts I was a part of."
In the replies, Starrbury doubles down on the statement, questioning the accuracy of Variety's report. "I seriously doubt he was ever the 4th lead in any draft," the writer tweeted, trying to reassure worried fans. Interestingly, since the report hit the internet, others have joined Starrbury in the defense of Marvel Studios.
Others question the MCU report
As if Michael Starrbury's words weren't enough to go on, other notable online personalities and Hollywood insiders have commented on Variety's report, casting doubt on other aspects of the article.
Industry scooper @MyTimeToShineHello used Starrbury's tweet to say, "One claim debunked and I can confirm most of what is said in the Variety article is wrong." Although he didn't comment on the "Blade" rumors, Fandango's Erik Davis took issues with the statements about "The Marvels" and director Nia DaCosta. The report questioned the upcoming "Captain Marvel" sequel by stating DaCosta left post-production to work on another project. Davis tweeted, "DaCosta was still very much involved in [post-production] on the film," and it's common for a director to do what she did. Collider also vouched for DaCosta's role in post-production, calling the report "not true." Scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast said Variety shared "unfounded claims" on both "Blade" and "The Marvels" and that the outlet should be ashamed of their report.
Unfortunately, Marvel has a reputation for refraining from commenting on insider claims, so a statement to clear up the situation is unlikely. At this point, it's become a he-said-she-said scenario online, with fans left to trust those closest to the projects and hope the upcoming MCU installments are on the right track.