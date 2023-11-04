Former Blade Movie Writer Debunks Head-Scratching Marvel Script Rumor

It's been a big week for Marvel Studios, but not in the usual way. From hiring a "Logan" writer to fix "Blade" to resurrecting two major characters for a new "Avengers" movie, a Variety report tried to shed light on the problems plaguing the studio. The information on "Blade" suggested that in one version of the script, the vampire hunter's debut was a female-driven story instead of focusing on the titular hero. However, the report may not be as accurate as most assumed, according to one source previously attached to "Blade."

Michael Starrbury, one of the many writers Marvel hired for the film, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to debunk Variety's report (he seemingly deleted his account afterward, as his profile no longer exists). "I worked on a draft of this before the strike," he tweeted. "Never saw a version where Blade was the 4th lead or it was a 'narrative led by women and filled with life lessons' but I suppose a lot could have happened since I had anything to do with it. He was in 99% of the scripts I was a part of."

In the replies, Starrbury doubles down on the statement, questioning the accuracy of Variety's report. "I seriously doubt he was ever the 4th lead in any draft," the writer tweeted, trying to reassure worried fans. Interestingly, since the report hit the internet, others have joined Starrbury in the defense of Marvel Studios.