Chad Feehan Says Taylor Sheridan Sprinkled 'Magical Dust' On Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Exclusive Interview

Aside from being associated with Taylor Sheridan, would you consider "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" to be part of the "Yellowstone" universe?

No. It stands on its own two feet. It's definitely part of the Taylor Sheridan universe, but the show itself stands on its own two feet.

That said, there is a connection between the two shows as Mo Brings Plenty works on both. How did he get involved? And did you ever watch him in action on the "Yellowstone" set?

I've never seen him in action on the "Yellowstone" set. I've seen him in action on my TV screen. For us, authenticity was paramount to this series, and we had many American Indian consultants throughout the show, but the first was Mo — who I was introduced to by Taylor — and [we] relied on him and others to make sure that we got our storytelling correct throughout the season. And not to give anything away, but Mo does make a cameo.

These days, representation is a hot topic when it comes to film and TV, and "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" is now part of that discussion. As a non-minority helming such a significant story, how did you know you'd get it right? Was it a demanding experience in that sense?

I was honored and humbled to be asked to be a part of it. I view television writing as a team sport. My job was to hire the most talented, diverse, and wide array of voices as I could to be a part of the writing team. My touchstone for this series was the universality of the human condition and the thing that connects all of us as human beings, and to very carefully listen to perspectives and experiences that I couldn't possibly know and allow those voices to shine through. David [Oyelowo], first and foremost, was that touchstone, in addition to many different talented writers that we had on staff. I felt enormous pressure and responsibility to get it as right as we possibly could.

This is currently billed as an eight-episode limited series, but I've heard that there might be future iterations that will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history. Can you expand on that at all?

That is the idea. We don't know what's next. There are certainly people's stories that I'd love to tell. I'm not going to give away any spoilers, but whatever is next, I'm excited for the opportunity.

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" premieres on Sunday, November 5, on Paramount+.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

