Storage Wars Season 15: The Unlikely Treasure That Helped Ivy And Pops Cash In Big

"Storage Wars" cast member Ivy Calvin spends his life searching for treasure. In Season 15, Episode 19, titled "California Knows How to Pottery," he and his son Ivy Jr., aka Pops, found some in an abandoned unit in Rosamond, California. Here, Ivy drives his son's RV to an auction where the Calvin men more than double their investment bid thanks to six pieces of centuries-old tile.

Father and son bid $325 on their locker, and they almost immediately earn back 11 times what they paid. Once inside, they discover assorted tools, over $2,000 of Masonic jewelry and books, and a key-cutting machine valued at $850. The Calvins have already racked up around $3,640 of value in their unit when Pops stumbles upon something really special: six ceramic tiles carefully preserved in bubble wrap. Ivy Sr. predicts that tiles in bubble wrap are always worth something, so the two seek out an expert to see how much their treasure will net them.

The Calvins take their discovery to Scott Wells at Wells Tile & Antiques and he provides context for their find. The pieces are antiques more commonly referred to as Delft tiles. They hail from the Netherlands where artists have created them since the 1500s. Wells estimates that the six tiles Ivy and Pops brought in were made during the 1600s or early 1700s, where they were hand-painted with a glaze and fired in a kiln. He values them at around $700.