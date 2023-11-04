Yellowstone: Teeter's Pink Hair Is More Important Than You Think

"Yellowstone" is an ensemble drama that has always been home to a wide variety of different character types, and the way that these distinct personalities clash with one another is one of the show's greatest strengths. However, the series lacks somewhat less traditional character types, something it seems to have been reckoning with over the last few years.

First appearing in Season 3, Episode 2 ("Freight Trains and Monsters"), Teeter (Jen Landon) shakes things up on the Dutton Ranch with her crass demeanor, brazen attitude, and outspoken nature. Clearly a fan favorite, she has appeared in every single episode of the series since her introduction. However, it's the way that she goes against gender stereotypes that might be the "Yellowstone" character's most defining attribute.

The actor spoke about Teeter to Decider and addressed the character's many layers after it was mentioned that her pink hair gives her femininity. "Teeter is gender-defying in a lot of ways," Landon explained. She also opened up about the character's inspiration and how Teeter differs from the person she was based on. "The pink hair was in the character description based on somebody Taylor [Sheridan] knows. What wasn't in the character description was dipping tobacco ... When I auditioned for the role, I used chewing gum as a substitute for dip and wore a baseball cap."