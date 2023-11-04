TV Shows That Refused To Give Fans What They Asked For
TV shows have always held a unique position in pop culture. Unlike any other form of entertainment, fans frequently engage in an indirect dialogue with the creators, offering fan theories and opinions after each season. These interactions often influence creators' decisions, prompting changes in the show's trajectory. However, creators occasionally subvert fan expectations for various reasons.
The impact of how creators handle fan expectations can be unpredictable, sometimes affecting the overall quality of the show. For instance, when "Friends" finally announced the special guest appearance of Brad Pitt alongside his then-wife Jennifer Aniston, it drew casual fans who were eager to see the couple on screen for the first time. On the flip side, "How I Met Your Mother" fulfilled fans' Season 1 wishes by having Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) potentially end up together in the series finale. However, this decision left fans disappointed as they had moved on from the idea of the two characters being together by that point.
Given that meeting fan demands doesn't always yield positive results for creators, let's delve into the shows that boldly chose to defy conventions and resist giving fans what they wanted.
The Sopranos
"It's good to be in something from the ground floor. I came too late for that, I know. But lately, I'm getting the feeling that I came in at the end." These were the famous words of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in the series premiere of "The Sopranos." The show can be interpreted in various ways, but one of the most intriguing perspectives is how it marked the end of a particular era of American life, with the series finale aptly coinciding with the onset of the financial crisis.
Undoubtedly, the series revolutionized how viewers engaged with television. It departed from the traditional episodic format and introduced a rarely seen serialized style, where characters were ruthlessly killed off when least expected. Throughout the series, Tony became progressively less redeemable in the eyes of fans, mainly after he killed Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). Naturally, as fans watched the final episodes of "The Sopranos," they anticipated that Tony would finally face the consequences of his sins.
Audiences had been conditioned by past movies and books to expect that career criminals often meet grim fates. Therefore, the last thing fans expected when the finale reached its closing scene in the famous diner — with Soprano family members entering one by one, the tension building, and something significant seemingly about to happen — was the screen abruptly cutting to black. The finale left fans so stunned that some even thought their TVs had malfunctioned. To this day, fans debate the true meaning of the ending.
Game of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" marked a significant milestone in television, bringing fantasy to the forefront and consistently earning major awards throughout its entire run. It was originally based on a series of books by George R. R. Martin, which, to this day, remain unfinished. As the show progressed beyond the books, it posed challenges for fans.
At the time, many held the view that once the series outpaced the books, the overall quality of the show began to wane compared to the high standards set by previous seasons. However, for the majority of fans, the final season was where things took a troubling turn, with anticipated storylines left unfulfilled. The creators' first controversial choice was making Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) kill the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) instead of having Jon Snow (Kit Harington) do it.
The series boasted an extensive cast of characters, all playing essential roles in the story. Under ordinary circumstances, this decision might not have been a major point of contention. However, fans had expected the fulfillment of a prophecy from the books that hinted at a warrior rising from the dead to vanquish the White Walkers. According to Vulture, David Benioff, the co-creator of the show, aimed to deliver an unexpected twist with Arya killing the Night King. Nonetheless, Zach Kram of The Ringer succinctly expressed the sentiment shared by many fans, describing the episode as "a strangely unsatisfying conclusion to a storyline that had sustained the show from the very beginning."
The Leftovers
Damon Lindelof is best known for his work on "Lost," a show that, even he would admit, is not without its flaws. Nevertheless, Lindelof used the lessons learned from "Lost" to become a better showrunner. In his subsequent series, "The Leftovers," he seemed to carry two important lessons: avoid needlessly prolonging a TV series and refrain from spoon-feeding solutions to every mystery.
The central mystery in "The Leftovers" revolves around the sudden disappearance of 2% of the world's population, an event known as the Departure. However, the show takes a unique approach by not making the resolution of this mystery its primary focus. Instead, it explores how a community copes with the collective trauma caused by the Departure. The narrative centers around two characters, Kevin (Justin Theroux), a cop striving to bring stability to a post-Departure world, and Nora (Carrie Coon), a social worker who lost her entire family during the event.
As the series approached its conclusion, fans anticipated answers about the fate of the Departed. However, the finale chose to focus on Nora and Kevin's relationship. After their separation, an older Kevin travels to Australia in search of Nora, who is believed to have crossed over to the other side where the Departed reside. Nora recounts a story about an alternate universe where the remaining 98% of the world vanished, implying a fractured reality. To this day, fans continue to debate whether Nora was telling Kevin the truth, and they may never receive a definitive answer.
Westworld
"Westworld" embarked on a journey from a record-breaking Season 1 to a prematurely canceled final season, leaving many fans pondering where it all went awry. According to a faction of fans on Reddit, the series began its descent when the cast of characters ventured beyond the park that served as the backdrop for the first season.
HBO's "Westworld" had been in development for quite some time, drawing inspiration from the 1973 film of the same name. Co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy took the premise of an amusement park populated by humanlike androids into more existential territory. The show explored questions of humanity and free will, boasting a talented cast that included Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton, and Anthony Hopkins. With HBO's resolute support and an exceptional crew, the only missing element was a gripping premise.
However, as the show progressed into Season 2, fans began to feel like it had bitten off more than it could chew. The second season delved deeper into the park's nature and its origins, becoming progressively more intricate. By the time "Westworld" reached Season 3, it had left behind the park and ventured into the outside world, which resulted in a significant decline in viewership. This departure from the park ultimately proved to be a fatal blow according to some fans, leading to the cancellation of a series that had once achieved the highest ratings in HBO history for an original show's first season.
Ramy
Hulu's "Ramy" is a hidden gem that captivated fans with its unique exploration of an immigrant family from New Jersey. The show's eclectic approach to storytelling quickly draws viewers in, and before they know it, they become obsessed with every character in "Ramy."
No matter which season fans choose to watch, one thing is abundantly clear: Ramy is a flawed young Muslim man in America, struggling to reconcile the various expectations placed upon him. In Season 2, he meets Sheikh Ali Malik (Mahershala Ali), who becomes a source of guidance and inspiration for his faith. It appears that Ramy is finally living up to his potential. As the season progresses, Ramy falls in love with Sheikh Ali's soft-spoken daughter, Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo), and fans quickly developed a fondness for both Zainab and this budding romance. Therefore, when Sheikh Ali grants his blessing for Ramy to marry Zainab, the Season 2 finale seems poised to offer "Ramy" fans a glimpse of a promising future in which Ramy has learned from his past mistakes.
However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when Ramy has an affair with his cousin from Egypt, Amani (Rosaline Elbay), leading to the collapse of the planned relationship. Sheikh Ali then cuts him off, and Zainab annuls their marriage. This development left fans disappointed and even led some to seek happier alternate endings through fanfiction requests on Reddit.
Succession
The obituary of "Succession" is still being written, and the entertainment industry continues to offer insightful analyses of how a TV show featuring a geriatric megalomaniac media company CEO's quest to find a successor for his multi-billion-dollar empire became a widespread internet sensation. In an industry evolving at breakneck speed, where prestige TV often relies on movie stars to attract viewers, "Succession" boldly defied convention by casting lesser-known actors to guide the show to its solemn conclusion. Along this journey, the series propelled several actors to stardom, with none shining brighter than Jeremy Strong in his unparalleled and committed portrayal of Kendall Roy.
Kendall Roy, a drug-addicted, inconsistent, middle-aged recluse, had already been anointed by fans as the heir apparent to the show's throne once their father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), stepped down from the company. Throughout the series, the writers tantalized viewers with this prospect, and just when the final episode appeared poised to fulfill this destiny, it all came crashing down when Kendall lost a pivotal vote in the board meeting that would have crowned him king.
However, unlike many cases where subverted fan expectations lead to disappointment, "Succession" maintained its impeccable writing throughout the series, and the twist harmoniously aligned with the show's lofty ambitions. The show was never merely about who becomes the successor but rather about the corrosive nature of power. In the end, each character appeared soulless after a lifetime of pursuing their delusions of grandeur.
Rick and Morty
"Rick and Morty" emerged as a mainstream sensation in the realm of irreverent adult animation. While this niche is crowded with shows like "South Park" and "Family Guy," "Rick and Morty" managed to carve out its own corner in the sandbox by initially playing with various tropes from classic sci-fi movies. Soon, the show gained recognition for its adept handling of social issues through the unhinged ramblings of Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland).
However, as the series progressed, an even more intriguing development occurred: an interest in serialized storytelling. This shift began with the introduction of Evil Morty, a version of Morty (Roiland) from a different universe, who is smarter and has plans to take over the entire multiverse for reasons yet to be defined. Fans were excited about this storyline and anticipated its further development. However, the show opted to step back from this plotline and focus on standalone episodes.
According to Total Film, co-creator Dan Harmon chose to prioritize episodic stories over the desires of a faction of fans who wished for the Evil Morty storyline to take precedence. In the grand scheme of controversies associated with the show, this decision was relatively benign.
Homeland
Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) joined the main characters in "Homeland" in Season 2. Quinn is the no-nonsense CIA field operative who is willing to go to great lengths to extract information from Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) by any means necessary. As the series progressed, Quinn became a fan favorite, particularly among viewers who empathized with veterans.
By the time "Homeland" Season 6 came around, Quinn had been through a lot. After Brody's death, he continues to work alongside Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) on various missions. During a mission in Germany aimed at thwarting ISIS plans, Quinn is exposed to sarin gas and ends up in a coma, despite receiving an antidote. Later, Carrie revives him to gather information about an upcoming terrorist attack. This further deteriorates Quinn's health, and he spends the remainder of his time on the series dealing with PTSD until his eventual death while trying to save Carrie and President-elect Keane (Elizabeth Marvel).
Some fans thought this was too harsh of a fate for Quinn and took the extraordinary step of placing a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter to express their displeasure. In the letter, the fans explained that their main issue was how the show treated veterans. The show's creator, Alex Gansa, said the uproar from the fans was painful to hear.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Dexter
"Dexter" is another show that, once a record-breaking hit, ended its run by limping to the finish line. The premise was gripping: Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a blood spatter analyst in the Miami Police Department, appears meek and awkward at work, barely getting along with his more domineering co-workers. Little do they know, Dexter is secretly a serial killer, addicted to the act of killing, and uses his urges to fuel a vigilante mission that spirals out of control.
As the show progresses, Dexter maintains his murderous spree. For many fans, the breaking point was when his secret slowly eroded his sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter), leading her to a downward spiral and an untimely death. Although Debra's death was unintentional, it seemed like the inevitable consequence of Dexter's actions — demolishing every relationship around him. Fans expected him to face some form of reckoning, but the show ended with him living under a fake identity as a lumberjack in Oregon.
It's not that fans felt the ending was necessarily bad, but rather incomplete. It felt like a cop-out as if the writers couldn't decide how to conclude Dexter's story, so they simply let him go. Joshua Alston of The A.V. Club noted in his review that the ambiguity in the ending appeared to be a way for the show to sidestep the issue of whether fans wanted Dexter to get away with his actions or face consequences.
Modern Family
"Modern Family" shines when it takes classic sitcom tropes and gives them a fresh twist. The show stayed true to real-life dynamics, steering comedy — and specifically sitcoms — away from stereotypes and archetypes that had been overused in past TV shows.
However, one character the writers seemed to struggle with was Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland). The series kept Haley stuck in a cycle of rebellion and consecutive romantic relationships, failing to provide opportunities for her character to evolve in other ways. During the series, Haley has two significant relationships with Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing) and Andy Bailey (Adam Devine). With Dylan, she remains immature and seems drawn to the person who would irk her parents the most. But with Andy, their relationship is messy, both characters grow, and there is genuine chemistry between them. It's no wonder that fans were strongly rooting for the latter relationship.
Unfortunately, the writers chose to write off Andy by having him take a job in another city, effectively ending the budding relationship between him and Haley. Instead, Haley ends up marrying Dylan, much to the disappointment of many fans. Even now, fans can find romantic YouTube videos featuring Haley and Andy, offering a nostalgic trip to soothe their lingering disappointment.
Snowfall
The highly underrated show "Snowfall" reached its conclusion in the most merciless way imaginable. Fans never thought that Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) was a good person; it's evident that his sole focus, above his community, his family, or anything else, is money. Witnessing all that he had endured to amass that wealth and then lose it all was truly brutal.
In the finale, Franklin Saint finds himself in a desperate situation, but this time, there is no escape. His mother, Cissy (Michael Hyatt), is unwilling to keep quiet about the CIA; Leon (Isiah John) won't provide him with a $3 million loan; and, most significantly, nobody fears him anymore. Franklin Saint is ruined. The show then jumps three years into the future, revealing Franklin as an unhygienic alcoholic wandering the neighborhood, sharing stories with anyone who will listen, and claiming that he is finally free. However, fans were not buying it.
In fact, fans of the show harbored no illusions that Franklin Saint would ultimately face the consequences of his actions. They simply believed that his ending up on the streets with nothing to show for all the hardships he had endured was the harshest possible outcome. Some fans might have even preferred if he had met his demise. However, the show's writers courageously opted for a darker conclusion for the show's protagonist, and it's exactly what Franklin Saint deserved.