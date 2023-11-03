HBO CEO Reveals Why He Attacked TV Critics With Fake Twitter Profiles In Apology

Casey Bloys is trying to explain the embarrassing revelation that he and other HBO executives made fake social media accounts to troll television critics. A Rolling Stone report on November 1 revealed that network chief Bloys and other staffers made fake accounts on X (formerly known as Twitter) to "defend" some of their properties against critics. According to Variety's report, Bloys apologized for this ... "strategy."

"For those of you who know me, you know that I am a programming executive very, very passionate about the shows that we decide to do. And the people who do them and the people who work on them," Bloys said at an HBO content presentation, an event which was meant to release information about the premium network's upcoming slate of programming. He went on to explain the rationale behind the move.

"I want the shows to be great," he explained. "I want people to love them. I want you all to love them. It's very important to me what you all think of the shows. When you think about that, and then think of 2020 and 2021, I'm working from home and doing an unhealthy amount of scrolling through Twitter. And I come up with a very, very dumb idea to vent my frustration."