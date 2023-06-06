HBO's Perry Mason Canceled After Season 2

From television shows to movies, criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason was a pop culture staple throughout the second half of the 20th century. Naturally, his time in the mainstream spotlight faded over time, though efforts were eventually made to bring him back to the forefront of entertainment. In 2020, a prequel series set in the 1930s dedicated to Mason's origin arrived on HBO, with Matthew Rhys brought in to play a younger version of him. However, it seems that, once again, Mason is about to disappear from the airwaves.

In a June 6 report by Deadline, it came to light that "Perry Mason" will not continue. The powers that be at HBO chose not to renew the program for a third season in the wake of Season 2's completion in April. Thus, the prequel chronicling the early legal exploits of the title character ends with a mere 16 episodes to its name. "We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of 'Perry Mason' for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise," an HBO representative told Deadline.

An exact reason for the end of "Perry Mason" hasn't come to light, though potential reasons for its cancellation may have been mentioned not long ago.