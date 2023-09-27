Smile 2 Release Date, Director, And More Details
When "Smile" made its way to theaters in the fall of 2022, it did so behind a truly bone-chilling trailer, and one of the more unsettling, if undeniably clever marketing campaigns of the modern era. Even still, the trauma-fueled creeper felt like it was flying decidedly under the radar. That changed when "Smile" finally debuted, with the film scaring up heaps of critical praise, and a seriously impressive box office haul to boot.
As for the story, well, moviegoers clearly enjoyed writer and director Parker Finn's caustic tale of a trauma-devouring entity stalking the unsuspecting victims subjected to its horrific endgame. Few could argue Finn and his cast didn't find new and disturbing ways to twist audience expectations. And they did with a perfectly demented smile on their collective faces.
There are, however, some fans who think the mark was missed in a major way in the final horrifying ending moments of "Smile" — even as those moments clearly left the door open for a sequel. Bosses at Paramount Pictures wasted little time in green-lighting that sequel, officially announcing "Smile 2" in April of 2023. Here's everything we know so far about the sequel.
When will Smile 2 be released?
As it was, the theatrical release of "Smile" was a bit of a surprise in 2022, with the film initially eyeing a release on the Paramount+ streaming platform. Seems a way better than expected test-screening changed that plan, with Paramount surprising even Parker Finn with the pivot towards theatrical. The rest, as they say, is history.
And everyone involved in the making and marketing of "Smile" is surely hoping history repeats itself when "Smile 2" finally makes its way to theaters. Though we don't yet know what that crew has in store for the horror-loving masses with the sequel, we do know that Paramount bosses are wisely positioning the film for a prime spooky season premiere. According to a recent report from Deadline, "Smile 2" will begin tormenting audiences mere days before Halloween, eyeing an October 16, 2024 release.
That date, of course, might shift depending on the state of Hollywood's ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. So keep an eye out for any updates surrounding the release of "Smile 2."
Who will star in Smile 2?
The runaway success of "Smile" was, perhaps, all the more unexpected due to the fact that the film boasted no major stars among its ensemble cast. Said ensemble was, however, fronted by rising star Sosie Bacon, who made the most of the moment with a star-making turn as Rose Cotter, the tormented psychiatrist at the dark heart of "Smile." Unfortunately for Bacon, given the way the film ended, it's highly unlikely she'll be back for round two.
The same can obviously be said for several of Bacon's "Smile" co-stars, though the film was actually pretty conservative in its overall body count. Of the characters who survived the wrath of the film's trauma beast, the one that seems best fit for a return would be Rose's detective ex-boyfriend Joel, played by Kyle Gallner as his fate is about as far from settled by the film's end as you can get.
Now, if Parker Finn wants to get a little creative, he could also opt to bring back other characters from Rose's doomed orbit, including her unsupportive sister, Holly (Gillian Zinser), her almost unfathomably aloof fiancé Trevor (Jesse T. Usher), or even her hospital boss Dr. Morgan Desai (Kal Penn). But given the aforementioned SAG-AFTRA strike, it seems we'll have to wait a little longer to see which, or even if any of those actors will be back.
What is the plot of Smile 2?
In the end, it's Kyle Gallner's Joel who makes the most sense for a return. It is, after all, his shocked expression we see in the grueling final moments of "Smile," with Rose Cutter passing the trauma curse on to Joel in a grisly act of self-destruction. And it would no doubt be exceedingly easy for Parker Finn to pick the action up in the immediate aftermath of that harrowing event.
While little is known about where "Smile 2" will go from the original's unshakeable finale, the good news is that Parker Finn will apparently be back to write and direct the sequel. And if he does opt to tell Joel's story in "Smile 2," it seems Gallner is more than game to take that journey, with the actor telling SlashFilm, "If they want me back as Joel to jump into that sandbox, I'm more than happy to come in and play."
According to Finn, however, Gallner may not get the chance, with the filmmaker telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I would never want to just repeat myself or retread the same ground. I'd want to make sure that there's a new, exciting, fresh way into it that the audience isn't anticipating." And so it seems the future of the "Smile" franchise is far from written.
Are more Smile movies being planned beyond the sequel?
With confirmation that "Smile 2" is officially in the works, and reports that the film is eyeing a fall 2024 release, it's clear the decision-makers at Paramount Pictures have a lot of faith in Parker Finn's ability to flesh out the relentlessly bleak world in a satisfying way. Finn obviously has his work cut out for him, however, as it's historically been a challenge for films like "Smile" — i.e. those that come out of nowhere to claim blockbuster status — to repeat such success.
But given its unique setup, the potential is definitely there to keep the trauma train going for future "Smile" films. For now, it doesn't look like either Finn or Paramount are looking to go full franchise mode with "Smile" just yet. Rather, Finn seems more focused on ensuring he ups the ante in terms of scares and story with "Smile 2." While Paramount is also mum on the possibility of continuing the story past the coming sequel, it's easy to imagine franchise chatter picking up quickly if "Smile 2" can somehow match its predecessor's success.