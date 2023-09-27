Smile 2 Release Date, Director, And More Details

When "Smile" made its way to theaters in the fall of 2022, it did so behind a truly bone-chilling trailer, and one of the more unsettling, if undeniably clever marketing campaigns of the modern era. Even still, the trauma-fueled creeper felt like it was flying decidedly under the radar. That changed when "Smile" finally debuted, with the film scaring up heaps of critical praise, and a seriously impressive box office haul to boot.

As for the story, well, moviegoers clearly enjoyed writer and director Parker Finn's caustic tale of a trauma-devouring entity stalking the unsuspecting victims subjected to its horrific endgame. Few could argue Finn and his cast didn't find new and disturbing ways to twist audience expectations. And they did with a perfectly demented smile on their collective faces.

There are, however, some fans who think the mark was missed in a major way in the final horrifying ending moments of "Smile" — even as those moments clearly left the door open for a sequel. Bosses at Paramount Pictures wasted little time in green-lighting that sequel, officially announcing "Smile 2" in April of 2023. Here's everything we know so far about the sequel.