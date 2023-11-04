The Tragic True Life Story Of The Olsen Twins

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among the most recognizable and professionally successful twins on the planet. They were millionaires by the time they were 10 years old. They've graced the covers of countless magazines. They capitalized on their kid-then-teen idol status to become major influencers within the fashion industry and can regularly be found in the front row of any given catwalk. And even two decades removed from the apex of their celebrity, they still have legions of elder millennial fans who look up to them, relate to them, and will come to their defense, all because they feel like they grew up along with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Being rich, powerful, beautiful, stylish, and thought of as the face (or faces) of a generation doesn't sound so bad. But fame from birth onward and a life lived almost entirely in the public eye can come at a great cost. Though it may seem like they started out already on top of the world, their personal journeys have been marked by ups and downs, and perhaps more downs than ups. They've faced some trials that any kid or young adult might contend with, as well as some tribulations that only those in the most elite circles would ever encounter. Today, the Olsen twins, who are now 37 years old, live and work as anonymously as they can, rarely appearing on screen or granting interviews. But in the years prior, the constant presence of cameras captured all the tumult. This is the true and often troubling story behind their made-for-TV matching smiles.