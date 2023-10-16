Elizabeth Olsen Defends Scarlet Witch's Worst Decision In The MCU

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has had a tumultuous journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda Maximoff goes straight from villain to Avenger in her formal debut in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," only to turn heel again in "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." By the time of the 2022 "Doctor Strange" sequel, Wanda is mercilessly cutting swathes through the multiverse as she tries to recapture an imagined world where she can finally be happy, no matter the cost.

This wavering between hero and villain is one of the things that attracted Olsen to the role. The actress opened up about the appeal of exploring Wanda's shifting priorities in "Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Art of the Movie," an art book offering behind-the-scenes details and interviews surrounding the film.

"It's not the most fun, in my mind, to always play the hero of a story where they do no wrong," Olsen says (via The Direct). "I don't find that interesting. And I think the reason why I really enjoyed Wanda from the beginning is she's very clear in her beliefs. They just don't align with others', and that's okay."