The Olsen Twins' Last Movies Didn't Even Feature Them Together

A dynamic duo in both TV and film. That sums up the early career of the Olsen twins. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would start stealing the screen as Michelle Tanner in "Full House," which aired its pilot episode in 1987. Ashley told The Late Show with David Letterman that their first audition was for "Full House," noting that it was kind of a random moment. They would continue to dominate family entertainment throughout the 1990s and early 2000's co-starring in movies like "It Takes Two," and starring in other TV shows like "So Little Time." They would stop sharing the screen in 2004's "New York Minute," marking an end of an era and changes in their acting careers.

Ashley's on-screen career would look much different once she and her sister stopped co-starring in projects. Following "New York Minute," Ashley would add one more film credit to her name, this time playing Kissing Girl #3 in the 2009 high school romance "Jerk Theory," which follows Adam Hynes (Josh Henderson), who decides to be a jerk in the hopes that it will get him a date.

Mary-Kate would take on much more prominent roles during her solo acting career, including an eight-episode arch during Season 3 of "Weeds," which finds her playing Tara Lindman. In 2011, she would take to the big screen one more time, playing a witch named Kendra who transforms a popular teen in the film "Beastly."

People rarely hear about the Olsen twins nowadays, but they're continuing to make big moves in another industry.