Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Plot Details Will Disappoint Caesar Fans

The Planet of the Apes franchise has remained an underrated force to be reckoned with in Hollywood for decades. The series is coming off an all-time high with the truly astounding trilogy that concluded with "War for the Planet of the Apes" in 2017, but audiences will soon be able to return to that world with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The first trailer showcases stunning visuals, but one detail about the plot may give some viewers pause.

A major component of why the previous Planet of the Apes trilogy was so well-received was Caesar, thanks to an incredible motion-capture performance from Andy Serkis. Anyone hoping for Caesar's return in the new movie will be sadly disappointed because a plot description makes it clear the story is set in an entirely new era. The synopsis on YouTube reads, "Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows."

Not only that, but the past trilogy introduced Caesar's son, Cornelius, and it looks like he won't be the movie's lead. A new ape named Noa, played by Owen Teague, will pick up the pieces of this new world. By the looks of things, Caesar and his family will be absent, but that doesn't mean some new fan favorites can't take their place in people's hearts.