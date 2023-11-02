Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Plot Details Will Disappoint Caesar Fans
The Planet of the Apes franchise has remained an underrated force to be reckoned with in Hollywood for decades. The series is coming off an all-time high with the truly astounding trilogy that concluded with "War for the Planet of the Apes" in 2017, but audiences will soon be able to return to that world with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The first trailer showcases stunning visuals, but one detail about the plot may give some viewers pause.
A major component of why the previous Planet of the Apes trilogy was so well-received was Caesar, thanks to an incredible motion-capture performance from Andy Serkis. Anyone hoping for Caesar's return in the new movie will be sadly disappointed because a plot description makes it clear the story is set in an entirely new era. The synopsis on YouTube reads, "Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows."
Not only that, but the past trilogy introduced Caesar's son, Cornelius, and it looks like he won't be the movie's lead. A new ape named Noa, played by Owen Teague, will pick up the pieces of this new world. By the looks of things, Caesar and his family will be absent, but that doesn't mean some new fan favorites can't take their place in people's hearts.
Caesar's legacy could be felt in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Caesar's exclusion from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" shouldn't come as a surprise. "War of the Planet of the Apes" ends with Caesar and the rest of the apes reaching an oasis, a new home where they can build lives for themselves. Unfortunately, Caesar has sustained a mortal wound, and he passes away, but not before leaving behind these parting words: "You are all home now. Apes are strong, with or without me." Caesar may have died, but he accomplished his goal of winning the war and bringing peace to his fellow apes. But peace never lasts long.
The YouTube plot description continues, "As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike." Noa is that young ape, seemingly pulled between doing right by the apes and finding a way for humans to thrive. While Caesar and his children may not be in the new movie, their presence will surely be felt. After all, the new ape leader is named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), so it seems Caesar's teachings have been passed down for generations, even if some apes have warped them for their own agendas.
There's even a chance Noa could be a descendant of Caesar, which gives him even more reasons to fight for what's right in keeping peace between humans and apes. Audiences will only see the full picture when "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" releases in theaters on May 24, 2024.