Yellowstone: What Happened To Avery Explained

A lot of characters have come and gone over the course of "Yellowstone's" four-plus seasons. While some, like land developers Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) and Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway), have left a permanent exclamation point on their roles in the popular series, others, like Mia (Eden Brolin) and Avery (Tanaya Beatty), vanished suddenly from Taylor Sheridan's neo-western only to return later on.

However, while Mia's exit was at least foreshadowed, Avery's disappearance from "Yellowstone" came abruptly out of nowhere. And that was after several episodes of building the character up in Season 2 when, one day, Jimmy (Jefferson White) returned to the bunkhouse only to discover that Avery had packed her belongings and left while he was out.

While some insiders claim to know the real-life reason why the actor behind Avery left "Yellowstone," the explanation for the character's absence came later, when it was eventually explained by her having developed feelings for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Though this might not initially make a whole lot of sense as the reason for her to leave the Dutton Ranch, when you examine it from a few different angles, it starts to line up a little more logically.