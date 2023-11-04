Atom Eve May Be Invincible's Most Powerful Hero Thanks To One Secret Ability

"Invincible" has no shortage of powerful superheroes and villains, and the show's Season 1 is quick to clarify which one seems to be the strongest. Nolan "Omni-Man" Grayson (J.K. Simmons) is able to mop the floor with everyone he encounters, including his own son Mark (Steven Yeun) and the Guardians of the Globe.

Of course, the story is just beginning, and the first season already makes clear that this is a show where heroes and villains constantly develop. As it happens, "Invincible" has already introduced the character who could be the most powerful hero in the entire series. It's Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), the energy and matter-warping powerhouse who befriends Invincible early on but struggles with figuring out the best way to use her abilities.

Eve's storyline during "Invincible" Season 1 often revolves around her personal life, so it can be easy to forget just how much potential her power set has. It doesn't help that the show hasn't introduced her most formidable ability from the comics yet, either. As it turns out, Atom Eve's powers allow her to automatically recover from any and all injuries, including fatal ones. In fact, even when she dies of old age, her powers just reboot her back to youthful health.