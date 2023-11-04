Atom Eve May Be Invincible's Most Powerful Hero Thanks To One Secret Ability
"Invincible" has no shortage of powerful superheroes and villains, and the show's Season 1 is quick to clarify which one seems to be the strongest. Nolan "Omni-Man" Grayson (J.K. Simmons) is able to mop the floor with everyone he encounters, including his own son Mark (Steven Yeun) and the Guardians of the Globe.
Of course, the story is just beginning, and the first season already makes clear that this is a show where heroes and villains constantly develop. As it happens, "Invincible" has already introduced the character who could be the most powerful hero in the entire series. It's Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), the energy and matter-warping powerhouse who befriends Invincible early on but struggles with figuring out the best way to use her abilities.
Eve's storyline during "Invincible" Season 1 often revolves around her personal life, so it can be easy to forget just how much potential her power set has. It doesn't help that the show hasn't introduced her most formidable ability from the comics yet, either. As it turns out, Atom Eve's powers allow her to automatically recover from any and all injuries, including fatal ones. In fact, even when she dies of old age, her powers just reboot her back to youthful health.
Even Eve doesn't know the full extent of her powers until they kick in
Eve isn't the only "Invincible" character with a vast lifespan, of course. Without going into the many long-lived characters in the comics, the animated series has already introduced us to the very appropriately named Immortal (Ross Marquand). Robot's (Ross Marquand and Zachary Quinto) ability to transport his consciousness into another body might also be the recipe for a long life.
However, none of these characters — or anyone else in the series — can hold a torch to Atom Eve's power, as even Immortal has his weaknesses and may need help to return to life. Eve, on the other hand, is self-sufficient. Her system reboot is entirely automatic and kicks in when she's grievously injured or dying. When this happens, the mental block that usually prevents her powers from affecting living organisms drops, much like it does when she's angry enough on the surprise Atom Eve episode "Invincible" dropped ahead of Season 2. At this point, she instinctively heals herself — as well as whoever is lucky enough to be nearby when this happens. Since Eve herself isn't aware of her healing powers until they kick in, these moments tend to come as a positive shock to everyone involved.
Eve's transmutation power is already among the strongest abilities in the series. When you take into account the fact that she's essentially immortal, it doesn't really matter how fast some other character is or how hard they can punch — Eve may very well still reign supreme in the long run, no matter how many powerful characters "Invincible" Season 2 brings in.