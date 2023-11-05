Whatever Happened To Shower Toga After Shark Tank?

For a long time, doing a public clean up on the beach or somewhere similar would be an awkward endeavor to say the least. But those concerns are a thing of the past with the aid of the Shower Toga. The product is a curtain that covers your entire body, allowing users a handy solution to rinsing themselves without exposing themselves publicly.

The company was birthed during a troubling time in founder Kressa Preston's life. In 2013, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, crushing her normally chipper viewpoint of the world. While in recovery following her double mastectomy, Preston sought out new and riveting experiences to enhance her life. Her husband and son introduced her to the world of Spartan racing, an obstacle course-based challenge that involves trekking through mud and debris. While the activity was a perfect fit for her competitive nature, she disliked getting messy and using the crowded changing rooms afterwards. She at first tried placing a tablecloth over her body to clean herself but aimed to find an effective waterproof solution, which led to the creation of the Shower Toga.

Preston launched a Kickstarter campaign for the product in May 2017, which went on to make $14,735, slightly exceeding its $14,350 goal. A month into the company's official launch, she began reaching out in an effort to appear on "Shark Tank." Despite numerous rejections, the spirited entrepreneur didn't take no for an answer, eventually winning over the producers and finding a place on Season 10 of the long-running reality series.