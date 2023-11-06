Whatever Happened To Bad Birdie After Shark Tank?

Tipsy Elves is one of the most successful products in "Shark Tank" history. The company's flagship offering is its range of Christmas sweaters with designs meant to be humorous and serve as alternatives to more classic looks. One of the businesses featured on "Shark Tank" Season 11, Episode 18, called Bad Birdie, operates on a similar principle, producing golf polos with vibrant patterns.

Company founder Jason Richardson came up with the idea for Bad Birdie after failing to find a golf polo design he felt excited about wearing. He determined that golf polo options were exclusively boring and traditional, failing to reflect the fun he had playing a game with friends. The very first step he took in founding his company was a Google search for "how to make golf polos." He entered into the sports apparel business, then, not because of any existing experience, but to address what he saw as a genuine need.

Richardson created Bad Birdie in 2017. Three years later he appeared on "Shark Tank," presenting his product to some of the very entrepreneurs he studied to get his business off the ground. He enters the "Shark Tank" studio asking for a $300,000 investment in exchange for 10% of his business, hoping that a bite from one of the Sharks is just what he needs to take his business to the next level.