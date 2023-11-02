The 5 Wildest Halloween Costumes In Hollywood This Year

Halloween 2023 was another success for our favorite Hollywood celebs.

Spooky season has come to an end, which means it is time to throw out your Jack-o'-lantern and replace it with your favorite holiday season decorations. But with October done, we have to reflect on how great of a year this was for costumes. 2023 has proven to be a fantastic year for pop culture, and those who went out on Halloween night saw some of this year's biggest characters come to life. From folks dressed as J. Robert Oppenheimer and children sporting Spider-Man costumes to dozens of Barbie and Ken clones, Halloween 2023 was a fun reminder of just how chaotic and diverse our pop culture offerings have been this year.

But the celebs are taking it to a whole other level. As expected, Hollywood's biggest stars and icons are outdoing us all with their costumes, and they're truly wild this year. From pop superstars dressing up as iconic '90s characters to power couples playfully parodying a classic horror film, this year's celeb Halloween costumes are for the history books. Here are the best, most glamorous, eccentric, and wildest costumes from this year.