Here's Why Adam McKay Said Ariana Grande 'Didn't Like' Jennifer Lawrence On Set

Adam McKay's next film, "Don't Look Up" — the director's follow up to 2018's "Vice" — is nearing its release date. The apocalyptic comedy is slated for a limited theatrical release on December 10 before becoming available on Netflix on December 24. "Don't Look Up," which McKay also wrote, follows two astronomers as they embark on a media tour to spread awareness about an approaching comet that will destroy the planet.

The film boasts an impressive cast, anchored by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who play the two astronomers at the center of the plot. Along with these two Oscar winners, the rest of the cast includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, and Rob Morgan. Further, the ensemble cast includes Ariana Grande, who hasn't acted much in the past few years — her last notable acting role was a four episode stint in the short-lived series "Scream Queens."

With such a star-studded cast, it makes sense that some members might get starstruck in each other's presence — which is exactly what happened when Lawrence met Grande, as she detailed in a recent interview.