What You Need To Know About Tik Pik From Shark Tank

Tik Pik as a business is obviously music-focused, but the company has a notable bit of industry heritage in terms of where exactly it began. As it happens, Tik Pik was first born in Nashville, Tennessee. Music buffs know Nashville as something of a musical holy land, with the location being called home by a number of massively famous artists, studios, venues, and locales like the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame. It makes sense that Tik Pik would originate from there, as the idea for the business was born from the minds of a couple of notable country musicians.

Tik Pik was made by guitar players for guitar players. The idea was originally conceived by artist and Tik Pik COO Kevin MaC and singer/songwriter Jacob Lyda after the pair set out to find a solution to the struggle of constantly losing guitar picks. Since it began, the Tik Pik operation has expanded to include a number of other talents, including CEO Nick Nowak, better known by his stage name Nicholas George, and partners Mike Stalnaker and Nicholas Wolfs.

As for Tik Pik's branding, the product's unique moniker has nothing to do with TikTok or anything of the sort. Rather, it's a stylization of the phrase "tick pick," likening the pick's unique sticking ability to that of the clingy outdoor arachnid. That's also why Tik Pik's logo looks like a cross between a guitar pick and something one might see on Spider-Man's suit.