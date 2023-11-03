3 Details About Supermix Studio From Shark Tank

It can be a struggle for parents to find something that their kids genuinely want to wear, so why not let them decide for themselves? Supermix Studio is looking to provide that for families with its customizable clothing line made especially for the young crowd.

The interactive service allows kids to choose between their choice of denim, backpacks, sweats, joggers, hats, and more. They can then customize their clothing with a variety of over 500 different patches, allowing the user to display their personality and interests in a big, bold fashion. The brand is all about individuality and spreading positivity with their patches celebrating such topics as pride, environmentalism, equality, and more. On top of that, Supermix is committed to remaining an eco-friendly company. Its backpacks are made from recycled polyester while all its cotton is made from BCI, the largest sustainable cotton source in the world. Similarly, all its packaging is made from recycled trash and printed with algae ink.

Kids aren't the only ones excited about Supermix Studio. The company will be featured on this Friday's episode of "Shark Tank" and may have a chance of walking away with a life-changing investment from a shark. Let's take a look at some fun facts about Supermix.