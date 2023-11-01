Friends Creators Reveal Why Matthew Perry's Recent State Made His Death Feel Unfair
As one of the most beloved sitcom actors in television history, Matthew Perry's death at age 54 hit fans and loved ones hard. For 10 years, the hilarious actor played arguably the best character on "Friends," Chandler Bing. Notable for his comic timing and sarcastic one-liners, the character and actor is remembered fondly. The rest of the "Friends" cast reacted to his death in a joint statement, lamenting the loss of one of their found family members. Other alumni were also aggrieved by the loss, such as "Friends" creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who discussed their feelings on "Today" the week following the actor's death.
Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Kaufmann explained her last conversation with the late actor. "It was great," she told the host. "He was happy and chipper. He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair." Kauffman went on to emphasize that Perry was doing good in the world, which made the news all the more shocking. "It is still hard to believe, because he was such an alive person that it's hard to believe he's not here," Crane added.
Crane noted that they were all aware of his struggles, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." By all accounts, it seemed as though the "Friends" actor was on an upswing in this part of his journey, leaving many all the more devastated.
Matthew Perry found meaning in helping others
As detailed in his book, Matthew Perry was one of the many people who dealt with addiction. Following a jet skiing accident in 1997, the actor became dependent on pain medication, which affected him on a profound level. But one of the most significant parts of Perry's experience was how open he was about it. The good, bad, and the ugly are all explored in his memoir, including the incident where he required colon surgery due to his drug dependency. Despite all of this, it seemed as though he had turned his life around, and he devoted his life to helping people experiencing addiction. Notably, he was the founder of Perry House, a facility for men approaching sobriety.
"What he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts and it gave him purpose," Marta Kauffman said on "Today." Of their last interaction, she said, "He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking ... He was sober."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).