Friends Creators Reveal Why Matthew Perry's Recent State Made His Death Feel Unfair

As one of the most beloved sitcom actors in television history, Matthew Perry's death at age 54 hit fans and loved ones hard. For 10 years, the hilarious actor played arguably the best character on "Friends," Chandler Bing. Notable for his comic timing and sarcastic one-liners, the character and actor is remembered fondly. The rest of the "Friends" cast reacted to his death in a joint statement, lamenting the loss of one of their found family members. Other alumni were also aggrieved by the loss, such as "Friends" creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who discussed their feelings on "Today" the week following the actor's death.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Kaufmann explained her last conversation with the late actor. "It was great," she told the host. "He was happy and chipper. He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair." Kauffman went on to emphasize that Perry was doing good in the world, which made the news all the more shocking. "It is still hard to believe, because he was such an alive person that it's hard to believe he's not here," Crane added.

Crane noted that they were all aware of his struggles, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." By all accounts, it seemed as though the "Friends" actor was on an upswing in this part of his journey, leaving many all the more devastated.