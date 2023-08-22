Marvel VFX Supervisor Claps Back At CGI Criticism With Surprising Insight

One of the most common complaints amongst the general public with modern movies is the over-reliance on visual effects. Practical effects are hailed as the end-all-be-all, while people moan about how too many movies use CGI landscapes and characters. And it's about time VFX artists started speaking out regarding their profession.

Writer and actor Adam Conover, who's been at the forefront of picket lines since the WGA went on strike earlier this year, recently had a clip go viral where he talked about how studios use VFX as a cost-cutting measure. Rather than use real sets and costumes, Conover claims movie scenes are sent off to factories where they use rotoscoping to fill in the blanks, ultimately resulting in something audiences scoff at. Many called Conover out for his comments, including Stephane Ceretti, a VFX supervisor who's worked on Marvel projects, including "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Eternals."

He retweeted a clip from the interview and stated, "Hey @adamconover the hundreds of artists that work on movies and TV shows would like to have a word with you about the lousy scripts we spend our time fixing in post instead of doing the cool stuff. Thank you. My god we can't get any respite these days can we?" Many others criticized Conover's wording, but ultimately, both sides seem to agree that any issues people have with either industry (writing or VFX) come down to the head honchos who want everything done as cheaply as possible.