BioShock Director Francis Lawrence Explains Why He Wanted To Adapt The Iconic Game

The original "BioShock" video game, which came out on the Xbox 360 and PC in August of 2007, remains one of the defining titles of its era. In fact, "BioShock" is one of a small number of games with a near-perfect Metacritic rating, reflecting the acclaim it garnered at the time of its release.

While the high esteem in which plenty of gamers hold "BioShock" seemingly makes it a good candidate for a film or TV series, the process of adapting "BioShock" has become plenty complicated in practice. Notably, at one point in 2009, Universal Pictures considered turning the property into a film before ultimately backing out. In response, its one-time director Gore Verbinski shared that a "BioShock" movie would never happen in his estimation, based on the need for both a high budget and content necessitating an R rating.

Nevertheless, more than a decade later, Francis Lawrence now is directing a "BioShock" movie for Netflix. Lawrence, whose involvement in the project broke in August of 2022, discussed the status of his "BioShock" film in an interview a few months later, during which he shared some insight into just why he's interested in bringing the game's unique world to life on the silver screen.