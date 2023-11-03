Whatever Happened To Super Coffee After Shark Tank?

After an appearance on "Shark Tank," beverage company Poppi — previously called Mother — secured a sizable investment before expanding into a nationally successful brand. When brothers Jordan, Jake, and Jim DeCicco pitched the Sharks their proprietary bottled coffee brand, Super Coffee, on "Shark Tank" Season 9, Episode 22, they were surely hoping for the same sort of growth.

Before starting their business, all three DeCicco brothers were student-athletes. Youngest brother Jordan came up with the idea for Super Coffee at Philadelphia University as a solution for perpetual tiredness he would feel attempting to balance early morning training with his classes. Instead of purchasing sugary bottled coffee drinks, he concocted his own blend of coffee, protein, and coconut oil. This relatively healthy energy boost caught on with Jordan's basketball teammates, and he ultimately decided to team up with his brothers to bottle and sell the product.

As the siblings explain in their "Shark Tank" pitch, their drink was already on the shelves of some Whole Foods and Target stores in addition to a number of other major retailers before their TV appearance. The growth they sought, however, would require additional capital, hence their appeal to the Sharks.