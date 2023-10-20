Whatever Happened To Poppi After Shark Tank?

Typical sodas and soft drinks are steadily starting to lose their appeal in today's increasingly health-conscious market. This has allowed new players to throw their hats in the ring with healthier alternatives, one of them being the "Shark Tank" company, Poppi, though it was called Mother when they appeared on the show. The brand has created its own line of soda using fruit juices, prebiotics, and, most importantly, apple cider vinegar. The latter ingredient is an effective bacteria killer, improves your immune health, lowers blood sugar, and aids in weight loss, amongst its myriad of other health benefits. Additionally, Poppi contains significantly less sugar and calories than traditional sodas.

Co-founder Allison Ellsworth was in need of apple cider vinegar's advantageous qualities. While suffering through a host of skin and stomach issues, she began taking the twice-fermented beverage regularly. In nearly no time at all, she says she found the relief she was looking for but couldn't stand the taste. From there, she and her husband Stephen went to work on developing a more palatable iteration, even investing $15,000 of their life savings into the venture.

Initially, the Dallas-based couple sold their concoction at local farmers markets. There, they caught the eye of a Whole Foods representative, who encouraged them to get it into their stores. They proceeded to quit their jobs at the oil and gas firm Nomadic Land Services and commit to the operation full-time. In 2018, they appeared on the hit series "Shark Tank" in an effort to keep their newfound passion alive.