Is Invincible's General Kregg Stronger Than Omni-Man In Season 2?
The surprises keep on coming in the second season of "Invincible." In Season 2, Episode 4 of the subversive superhero series, Omni-Man is revealed to have softened in his resolve to conquer Earth. Due to this change in his demeanor, when Mark (Steven Yeun) meets up with him again, the two become unlikely allies against the Viltrumite empire, including General Kregg (Clancy Brown).
Since Omni-Man is on the ropes almost immediately when Kregg attacks in "Invincible" Season 2, fans might be wondering who is stronger between the two alien warriors. Well, according to most sources, the answer is Omni-Man. All the same, despite how big the gap seemingly is between the former hero and other characters in the series, it looks like this power balance will likely begin to shift as the series adaptation continues.
Though we don't meet General Kregg in Season 1 of "Invincible," we do see a brief flash of the character when Omni-Man is explaining the history of the Viltrumite empire to Mark. None of that prepares viewers for the shocking twist that sees the alien race attack Mark and his father just as they're reunited on a far-off world.
Who is the strongest Viltrumite of them all?
Though General Kregg is clearly a threat to both characters during this onslaught, it turns out both of the other Viltrumite main characters in Robert Kirkman's series are arguably more powerful than he is. In fact, Kregg actually bows down to Omni-Man later on in "Invincible" and accepts him as their new leader in the comics.
Still, since the two lack a concrete answer, being that Kregg eventually comes to support Omni-Man, it's really tough to call this one with any definitive authority. However, since Viltrumite leadership is based on strength and Kregg eventually backs Omni-Man for the leadership position, we can guess that Kregg at least sees Omni-Man as superior. Still, there's at least one person who grows stronger than even Omni-Man as "Invincible" continues on.
Fans familiar with the comics will be well-aware that Invincible eventually surpasses his father. Nonetheless, with the Season 2 tease of alternate evil versions of the character, this power could prove to be just as dangerous to Earth as Omni-Man's strength inevitably became. Of course, there will always be all manner of threats in a series like "Invincible." It's just lucky for the universe that the Viltrumites often end up fighting amongst themselves rather than seeing out their genocidal mission.