Is Invincible's General Kregg Stronger Than Omni-Man In Season 2?

The surprises keep on coming in the second season of "Invincible." In Season 2, Episode 4 of the subversive superhero series, Omni-Man is revealed to have softened in his resolve to conquer Earth. Due to this change in his demeanor, when Mark (Steven Yeun) meets up with him again, the two become unlikely allies against the Viltrumite empire, including General Kregg (Clancy Brown).

Since Omni-Man is on the ropes almost immediately when Kregg attacks in "Invincible" Season 2, fans might be wondering who is stronger between the two alien warriors. Well, according to most sources, the answer is Omni-Man. All the same, despite how big the gap seemingly is between the former hero and other characters in the series, it looks like this power balance will likely begin to shift as the series adaptation continues.

Though we don't meet General Kregg in Season 1 of "Invincible," we do see a brief flash of the character when Omni-Man is explaining the history of the Viltrumite empire to Mark. None of that prepares viewers for the shocking twist that sees the alien race attack Mark and his father just as they're reunited on a far-off world.