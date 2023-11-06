The Best TV Episodes Of 2023

Following years of anticipation for an adaptation of Hugh Howey's eponymous sci-fi book series, Apple TV+'s "Silo" came out of the gate swinging as one of the strongest freshman shows of 2023. And although the Graham Yost-developed, Rebecca Ferguson-starring series was unique and exciting from minute one, the episode that really showcased all that "Silo" was capable of was "Machines."

The show's third episode, "Machines" preceded the intense build-up of narrative momentum that continued throughout the rest of the season, but it still stands out as a high watermark because of the deftness with which it sets the stage for the season while also telling the show's most arresting individual story. That would be, of course, the story of Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) teaming up with her Mechanical colleagues to repair the Silo's gigantic generator before it breaks down completely.

Because the generator is powered by a steam reservoir that can only withstand being sealed off for 30 minutes before exploding, every second the Mechanical team spends there counts. The Silo will be left permanently without power if the mission fails, so this may well have the highest TV stakes of the year. With the show's Escherian underground setting engulfed in total darkness as Juliette and her team race against the clock to literally save (what's left of) the world, "Machines" serves up first-rate blockbuster entertainment, augmented by the dazzling richness of character and world-building that define "Silo."