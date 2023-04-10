Succession Season 4's Big Episode Had No Business Going That Hard - And It Messed With My Emotions

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 3 — "Connor's Wedding."

If you, like me, are terminally online, you probably also knew that the third episode of the final season of "Succession", titled "Connor's Wedding," was going to be pretty huge. Critics were buzzing about it on Twitter. I was ready for the episode and whatever came to pass — except that, when it happened, I actually wasn't.

At first, I really thought a big character death would be cheap. In my mind, a writing team talented enough to make "Succession" one of the best dramas in recent television history wouldn't go for the obvious choice. I was completely wrong, because while it was the "obvious" choice — Logan Roy (Brian Cox) absolutely had to die this season — it was also done in the least obvious and most stunning way any fan could have imagined.

Logan's death was both inevitable and impossible, and forcing the viewer to experience it in real time along with his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), huddled around a speakerphone while their father receives chest compressions 30,000 feet in the air aboard his private plane was truly, completely shocking. I genuinely did not know I could feel this strongly about Logan Roy's demise, but that's why the trick "Succession" pulled off is so impressive.