Barbie: The Scene Everyone Mistook For CGI, But Was Shockingly Real

The details within Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie are, to put it bluntly, nothing short of spectacular. Even if you didn't love the movie, you have to admit that it looks absolutely incredible... and Gerwig and her creative team made real movie magic by crafting real sets out of thin air instead of relying on special effects. According to writer Kyle Buchanan, one detail from the beginning of the movie was practical... and not computer-generated.

"One of my favorite BARBIE details is they actually built these legs, it's not a CGI effect," Buchanan tweeted. "'They're real — we scaled up Margot's legs and made them,' production designer Sarah Greenwood told me. 'They were physically on that set so the little girls could come in and touch them.'"

Buchanan and Greenwood are, of course, talking about the film's opening, where little girls are confronted with an enormous Barbie doll (played by Margot Robbie) which encourages them to destroy their baby dolls and play with a toy that broadens their horizons. An audacious homage to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," the scene perfectly sets the tone for Gerwig's irreverent film... and it's pretty incredible that the little girls on set could actually interact with a giant pair of fake legs when they "discover" Barbie.