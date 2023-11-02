This NCIS Actor Played Two Different Characters In The Same Series

CBS' long-running military procedural "NCIS" has seen no particular shortage of special guest stars. And with the series officially entering its second decade on the air, its list of such stars is understandably longer than most. Typically, when an actor books a guest starring role on any given series, they do so with the understanding that their time on the show will likely be done once the character makes their exit. But on rare occasions, an actor is asked back reprise such a role. On even rarer occasions, an actor comes back to play another role entirely. And that's just what happened with Anne-Marie Johnson, who indeed played two different characters on "NCIS."

The actor claimed those roles more than a decade apart, however, making her first "NCIS" appearance during a Season 5 episode titled "Requiem," and returning for the Season 20 episode "Second Opinion." As for the former episode, it found Johnson portraying Colonel Stacey Radcliffe, a by-the-books Marine who faces some tough questions from former NCIS boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs and NCIS Director Jenny Shepard regarding one of the season's trickier cases. The latter episode saw the actor step into the role of Selena Grayson, a U.S. Senator who encounters the current Alden Parker-led team after her daughter is murdered.

Johnson's second turn on "NCIS" offered a much bigger showcase, with the actor more than delivering the goods as the fiery Senator Grayson. And yes, the role proved far more befitting Johnson's station as a low-key TV icon.